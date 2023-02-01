Nevada State Police troopers have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a truck on I-580 south near Steamboat Hill Bridge last Tuesday.
The crash happened just after 6:15 p.m. north of mile marker 13 in Washoe County.
NSP says a red Chevrolet Colorado pickup was heading south towards a white Nissan Frontier pickup when, for an unknown reason, the Colorado drifted onto the right shoulder hitting the man and the truck.
NSP says the Frontier driver, 53-year-old Oscar Orlando Acosta-Manzano of Carson City died on scene.
NSP previously told us the man was possibly replacing a flat tire on the Frontier when he was hit and killed.
All cars involved in the crash remained on scene.
NSP says impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.