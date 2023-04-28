Nevada State Police investigating fatal crash on Virginia Street, Damonte Ranch Parkway

Nevada State Police has identified the man hit and killed by several cars while walking on South Virginia Street near Greenwood Drive last month.

NSP says on March 13th, 41-year-old Beau Gentry of Sparks was walking on the roadway when he was hit by a 2011 Buick Enclave heading north. NSP says Gentry was knocked to the ground and then hit by at least five additional cars.

Gentry died on scene, after the 7:45 p.m. incident.

NSP previously said that impairment was not suspected on any drivers' behalf - and that the drivers cooperated with police.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.