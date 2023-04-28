Nevada State Police has identified the man hit and killed by several cars while walking on South Virginia Street near Greenwood Drive last month.
NSP says on March 13th, 41-year-old Beau Gentry of Sparks was walking on the roadway when he was hit by a 2011 Buick Enclave heading north. NSP says Gentry was knocked to the ground and then hit by at least five additional cars.
Gentry died on scene, after the 7:45 p.m. incident.
NSP previously said that impairment was not suspected on any drivers' behalf - and that the drivers cooperated with police.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.