For all the hot rod enthusiasts out there, it's your time to shine. The Peppermill Casino and Resort is hosting its kickoff party for Hot August Nights starting Monday.
Hundreds of people are gathering to show off their unique vintage vehicles and celebrating car culture in all of its forms. It was a hot day for Hot August Nights, but regardless of the weather car enthusiasts will show up no matter what.
"We look forward to it every year. Last year it rained and hailed and everything. We just sat in the car and enjoyed the rain and the hail. So, we're here with all these car people, that's the best part of it," said John Gates, Simi Valley resident.
Peppermill's Hot August Nights event includes a Show 'n Shine, cruise, live entertainment, drag races, vendors, and so much more.
Judges checked out classic cars in what's called the Mill Mile Show n' Shine. Judging where finalists will be awarded a cash prize. Attendees enjoyed the wide range of live music and all kinds of food and drink vendors, along with plenty of options for shopping as well. But the best part of this whole event are the people.
"The best thing about it is being surrounded by the car people and all the enthusiasts because it's so warm, welcoming and everyone is so friendly,"
said Stan Stegall, Salem, Oregon resident. "It's just a great time. This is our first time at the Peppermill, we've been staying at different resorts for the last 15 years but we're going to give Peppermill a shot this time and we're enjoying ourselves. We love it."
Hot August Nights will continue at the Peppermill until August 5.