(December 6, 2022) Peterbilt Truck Parts and Equipment and Silver State International announced today that their service and sales department will join together for an annual holiday donation.
Each employee in all four departments has received $100 to buy gifts, clothes, and more for the Nevada Kids Foundation and they will be gathering all donations for delivery to the foundation.
The Nevada Kids Foundation is a children's non-profit that provides essential items and resources to the struggling youth in northern Nevada communities. The non-profit's goal is to empower children to live a life with greater hope, freedom, and opportunities for a successful future.