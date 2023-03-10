Pleasant Valley was hit hard last night from a heavy rainstorm.
Portions of roads are flooded and one resident's entire yard near Cedar Lane was completely underwater.
This is why it's important that people take these storms seriously and prepare with extra caution. Over just the course of one night, roads have disappeared underwater, water is flooding into people's homes and garages, and there's run off from nearby overflowed creeks, rivers, and streams.
Although the Nevada Department of Transportation does not maintain the roads in this specific area, they shared some driving safety tips that apply for everyone anywhere.
Some of these tips being only travel when necessary, wet shoes may slide from pedals so it's important you check and make sure you have dry soles before driving, be aware of flooded areas and do not attempt to cross running or flooded water, turn off cruise control to reduce hydroplaning, brake earlier and with less force, and of course, reduce your speed.
