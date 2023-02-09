Reno Police have a suspect in custody accused of hitting a pedestrian in downtown Reno early Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. after police say an undercover officer saw an erratic driver in the area and called it in to authorities.
When marked officers tried to stop the car, they say the unidentified driver started to speed away driving onto a sidewalk and hitting a pedestrian and a building.
Then, they say after that, the driver tried to flee again until officers stopped him.
The person on the sidewalk was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.