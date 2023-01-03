Winter storms are affecting northern Nevada residents in many ways during the first month of 2023.

The Sparks Police HOPE Team (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Team) recently posted warnings of potential flooding around the Truckee River and other flood prone areas of the city, in order to promote river safety before a storm hit on December 31, 2022.

HOPE Officers also contacted unsheltered members of our community and advised them of the potentially dangerous river conditions.

Due to those notifications, several people experiencing homelessness elected to vacate the impacted area.

Notifications were made regarding potential flooding as well as the location of warming shelters.

With continued active weather patterns anticipated for the Truckee Meadows over the next week, the Sparks Police Department would like to remind the public of the dangers of being near the Truckee River and flood prone areas during winter storms.

Another storm is rolling in and HOPE officers will continue to monitor the Truckee River corridor along with other flood prone areas of the city and provide assistance as needed.

As a reminder, a winter weather advisory will be up from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Friday for the pink areas on the map (in story below), that includes the mountain areas and foothills of western Nevada.

2:48 Winter Storm Warning Goes Into Effect 7am Wednesday to 4am Friday Snow levels will fluctuate with some areas seeing a rain snow mix Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno has forecasted a stronger rain and snow storm impacting the Greater Reno-Tahoe area Wednesday through Thursday evening.

City of Reno crews will continue monitoring the weather conditions and are working around the clock to prepare for the next series of storms.

To date, the Streets team has either plowed or applied a salt/sand mixture on 6,612 miles of City streets, all completed by 36 employees working just over 1,250 hours.

The crew is currently working on plowing priority 3 streets.

You can see the current list of priority streets by route.

The City will provide ongoing updates on Twitter and at Reno.gov/Snow.

A warming center is open at the Peppermill, in the Roma Room, for anyone still without power.

The forecast calls for heavy snow this week at higher elevations including Virginia City, Gold Hill and Virginia City Highlands.

The warming center in Virginia City continues to remain open for residents. The center is in the small building on the south side of the Fire Station on C Street. Bring water, snacks and cell phone power cords.

The county continues to assess weather and potential flooding conditions for all parts of Storey County. Updates will continue to be posted to the County’s social media: