Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN) along with local law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration and community partners hosted the semiannual Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday across northern Nevada.

The Prescription Drug Round Up was created to encourage residents to remove old medications from their homes to eliminate the potential for abuse or dependence by those who have access to unlocked medicine cabinets such as young children and teenagers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 128 people die each day from overdoses involving prescription and illicit opioids.

Drop-off locations include:

Reno:

Smiths 175 Lemmon Drive

Smiths 750 S. Meadows Pkwy

Raley’s 1630 Robb Drive

Raley’s 18144 Wedge Pkwy

Elk’s Lodge 597 Kumle Ln

Sparks:

Smiths 1255 Baring Blvd

Elk’s Lodge 517 S. Rock Blvd

Spanish Springs

RSIC Smoke Shop 7655 Pyramid Hwy

Cold Springs:

Cold Springs Community Center 3355 White Lake Pkwy

