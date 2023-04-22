Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN) along with local law enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration and community partners hosted the semiannual Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday across northern Nevada.
The Prescription Drug Round Up was created to encourage residents to remove old medications from their homes to eliminate the potential for abuse or dependence by those who have access to unlocked medicine cabinets such as young children and teenagers.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 128 people die each day from overdoses involving prescription and illicit opioids.
Drop-off locations include:
Reno:
Smiths 175 Lemmon Drive
Smiths 750 S. Meadows Pkwy
Raley’s 1630 Robb Drive
Raley’s 18144 Wedge Pkwy
Elk’s Lodge 597 Kumle Ln
Sparks:
Smiths 1255 Baring Blvd
Elk’s Lodge 517 S. Rock Blvd
Spanish Springs
RSIC Smoke Shop 7655 Pyramid Hwy
Cold Springs:
Cold Springs Community Center 3355 White Lake Pkwy
For more information, call 775-324-7557, or click on the image below -
We’re hosting a prescription drug round-up with Partnership Douglas County on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Safely dispose of your unused/expired prescription and pet medications at the following three locations: pic.twitter.com/WyinB0EIih— Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) April 10, 2023