Neighbors will soon be able to get rid of their leftover medications.
A prescription drug take back event is happening April 22nd at several locations throughout Reno, Sparks, Cold Springs, Carson City and even some in Douglas County.
Organizers say you can bring unused or expired prescription medications, non-prescription pills and prescription liquids in the original container.
Drop-off locations include:
Reno:
Smiths 175 Lemmon Drive
Smiths 750 S. Meadows Pkwy
Raley’s 1630 Robb Drive
Raley’s 18144 Wedge Pkwy
Elk’s Lodge 597 Kumle Ln
Sparks:
Smiths 1255 Baring Blvd
Elk’s Lodge 517 S. Rock Blvd
Spanish Springs
RSIC Smoke Shop 7655 Pyramid Hwy
Cold Springs:
Cold Springs Community Center 3355 White Lake Pkwy
For more information, call 775-324-7557, or click on the image below -
We’re hosting a prescription drug round-up with Partnership Douglas County on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Safely dispose of your unused/expired prescription and pet medications at the following three locations: pic.twitter.com/WyinB0EIih— Douglas Co Sheriff (@DouglasSheriff) April 10, 2023