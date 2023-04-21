Neighbors will soon be able to get rid of their leftover medications.

A prescription drug take back event is happening April 22nd at several locations throughout Reno, Sparks, Cold Springs, Carson City and even some in Douglas County.

Organizers say you can bring unused or expired prescription medications, non-prescription pills and prescription liquids in the original container.

Drop-off locations include:

Reno:

Smiths 175 Lemmon Drive

Smiths 750 S. Meadows Pkwy

Raley’s 1630 Robb Drive

Raley’s 18144 Wedge Pkwy

Elk’s Lodge 597 Kumle Ln

Sparks:

Smiths 1255 Baring Blvd

Elk’s Lodge 517 S. Rock Blvd

Spanish Springs

RSIC Smoke Shop 7655 Pyramid Hwy

Cold Springs:

Cold Springs Community Center 3355 White Lake Pkwy

For more information, call 775-324-7557