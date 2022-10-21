Based on current fire weather conditions forecast for areas around Lake Tahoe, a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) event is possible for the following PSOM zones only:
- Heavenly (8 customers
- Glenbrook (1,229 customers)
- Carson-Genoa (581 customers)
- Stateline – Upper Kingsbury area only (1,500 customers)
This means a PSOM event is possible starting sometime between 9 p.m. on Friday, October 21 and 1 a.m. on Saturday, October 22 and lasting until Saturday, October 22 at 3 p.m.
The outage timeframe includes the duration of the weather event and an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris in order to begin safely restoring power. Note that the restoration time may change based on weather conditions or if crews must make repairs to equipment.
Impacted customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages. NV Energy will continue to monitor fire weather conditions and will provide regular updates on the status of the outage. This PSOM event will be adjusted or canceled if weather conditions change.
PSOM is a key measure of defense to help protect the community and environment from wildfires.
During a PSOM event, power is shut off for safety in order to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.
A Customer Resource Center (CRC) will be available during the PSOM event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until power is restored at Whittell High School, 240 Warrior Way, Zephyr Cove, NV 89448.
Additional information, including outage preparedness tips, PSOM criteria and maps of the impacted zones can be found online at nvenergy.com/psom.