Restaurateur and reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump is expected to open her first new restaurant outside of Las Vegas later this year in Lake Tahoe.
“Wolf will be filled with bold and unique design, taking elements from the character and identity of the wolf itself. This opportunity to create a rich and indulgent space inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe was one I couldn’t resist. Through our design company Vanderpump Alain, Wolf will feature stunning lighting, bespoke furniture, and epic visual statements. The food will be decadent, the cocktails both earthy and instagrammable, and the entire experience is something we are thrilled to be bringing to Lake Tahoe. ‘Wolf’ has additional meaning as it is a family name and the middle name of my grandson Teddy,” said Lisa Vanderpump.
Wolf by Vanderpump is Vanderpump’s third restaurant in partnership with Caesars Entertainment after Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas and Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace.
Wolf by Vanderpump will be located adjacent to Hell’s Kitchen on the south side of Harveys and is anticipated to open this winter.
(Caesars Entertainment contributed to this report.)