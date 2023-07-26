The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a red flag warning which started today at noon until 9 p.m. tonight. This is the second time this week that northern Nevada has been issued a red flag warning. This means that people are advised to avoid any outdoor activities that could spark a fire.
"Getting these high winds, higher than normal, really elevates us above that fire weather watch that would normally come right before that. So together mixed with low relative humidities, high temperatures, and the fuel moisture content, you add that wind to it and it really puts us in that high fire danger area," Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest public information officer Rich Martinez said.
Martinez said that one of the biggest forms of helping prevent wildfires is spreading the message and educating people. Residents are asked to be cautious of putting out cigarettes, obey all campfire restrictions, avoid target shooting and off-roading with ATVs, and ensure no chains are dragging on the road underneath trucks and trailers. Cheat grass is known to be major fire fuel so if a single spark hits, then it can quickly grow, especially on a windy day like today.
"Definitely watch your chains on your trailers. Don't drag trailer chains anywhere, they cause sparks and they light fires, and they move very fast when they do," Martinez said.
Martinez also noted that it's important to carry tools with you that help stop a fire if one were to accidentally spark such as a fire extinguisher.