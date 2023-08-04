A combination of regional prescribed burns and fires are causing hazy skies across the Truckee Meadows.
The National Weather Service says smoke from the Pika Fire near Yosemite along with smoke from a prescribed burn in the Stanislaus National Forest are contributing to the haze we see.
There are no active fires locally, at the time of this writing.
The NWS tells 2 News "the majority of the hazy skies may be attributed to suspended dust from outflows originating from yesterday evening's storms north of Fallon to Lovelock."
At this point, air quality remains good overall.