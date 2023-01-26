REMSA Health has named Barry Duplantis as president and CEO.
Duplantis has maintained his role as chief financial officer, as well as serving as interim president and CEO since the retirement of Dean Dow in August 2022.
In this new role, Duplantis will oversee all clinical, financial, operational, and administrative elements of the private, nonprofit, community-based organization.
“The REMSA Health board of directors is deeply appreciative of Barry’s interim leadership for the past six months,” said Shirley Folkins-Roberts, chair, REMSA Health Board of Directors. “We are excited to welcome him fully into the role of president and CEO. Barry’s laser focus on the performance of the core elements of the organization, while expanding opportunities for collaboration, creates the vision needed to reimagine out-of-hospital healthcare in the communities REMSA Health serves.”
Duplantis joined REMSA Health as the CFO in 2018 with more than 30 years of financial management leadership from industries including engineering design and manufacturing, electronic gaming manufacturing, and consumable products.
He held various leadership of roles at Ebara International Corporation, including CFO, chief compliance officer and head of corporate division. From 1994 through 2015, he held compliance and strategic logistics leadership roles at International Game Technology. During his time with REMSA Health, Duplantis has brought financial stability to the organization through innovative strategies that have enhanced revenue, reduced costs and optimized gross margin.
“I am thrilled and humbled to hold this position with REMSA Health - an organization with deep community roots, a long history in emergency medical services and a commitment to caring for patients for decades to come,” said Duplantis.
“Barry is profoundly interested in advancing REMSA Health’s contributions to the region, as well as to the emergency medical services profession through the wellbeing of its employees, providing clinically excellent, out-of-hospital healthcare, and creating efficiencies and resilience with healthcare and co-response partners,” said Folkins-Roberts.
Duplantis graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from Nicholls State University and he graduated summa cum laude from Thomas Jefferson School of Law with a graduate degree in international tax law. He is a certified public accountant.
He and his wife, Jana, have made their home in northern Nevada for 30 years. They have two grown children, and a golden retriever named Saint - a nod to Duplantis’ south Louisiana roots.