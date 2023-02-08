The Reno City Council has approved a negotiated settlement of $250,000 to Rebecca Gasca. 

The 6-1 approval came during a public meeting on Wednesday. 

Gasca had sued former Reno Police Chief Jason Soto, the City of Reno and others for alleged civil rights violations and excessive force claims. 

Gasca attended a protest in downtown Reno on May 30, 2020. Gasca was on scene as a legal observer and was injured when police attempted to disperse the crowd by firing nonlethal crowd control rounds. 

On May 27, 2022, Gasca filed a federal lawsuit against the City and Jason Soto alleging civil rights violations and physical injury. 

On December 15, 2022, the parties reached a recommended settlement of $250,000 which is up for approval on February 8, 2023. 

The key terms of the recommended settlement agreement are these: 

  • Gasca will receive $250,000 to compromise her claims against the City and Jason Soto in the federal lawsuit;
  • The parties will execute a settlement agreement releasing all claims they may have against each other and providing for dismissal of the federal lawsuit with prejudice;
  • The settlement agreement will contain a provision that no released party admits liability; and 
  • The City will work with Gasca's attorney to discuss potential changes to policies and procedures and/or police training regarding use of the type of nonlethal round used in the incident for crowd dispersion.

