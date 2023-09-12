The Reno Bike Project has had a busy week picking up abandoned bikes from the playa, and they will continue to collect bikes left behind by burners through the rest of the week.
A lot of the bikes they brought back are not in the best condition, but that's not stopping the Reno Bike Project from fixing them up. They're just taking a little extra time getting all that dried mud off.
"We sold just under 1800 bikes," said Andy Perkins, the program manager of Reno Bike Project. "We've already had about 400 donated back to us, and then these right now are coming from Burning Man. These were abandoned so we expect to get about 900 more."
Using a trailer, the Reno Bike Project collects about 200 bikes per load and spends the week driving back and forth from the playa to collect more and more.
"This load especially, because they're the ones that are abandoned so a lot of them are broken and those will just go straight to scraps, but we're able to salvage the bulk of them. So, they're going to be in just whatever condition, especially with all the mud this year. It kind of wild some of the condition they're in," said Perkins.
Regardless of the number of bikes and dust they bring back, Perkins told us that it's actually not that bad. She said the hard part comes after.
"So right now unloading them, you know we're going to be doing this for a couple of hours," Perkins said. "The bulk of the work actually happens this Winter where we'll have three or four mechanics working all winter long, tuning up the bikes, getting them ready to roll so that they last another year out at the playa."
It's a lot of work, but every year the nonprofit looks forward to Burning Man because that event alone makes about 40% of their revenue.
"It's everything for us," Perkins said. "Most community bike shops have limited hours, they're volunteer run. We have full-time employees all year round. It makes it where we can do that, we can have normal hours we can sell more bikes, we teach more classes, we give more bikes to kids, all that sort of thing. So, it's huge for us."
Perkins said while they do work hard to remove all the dirt from the bikes, they're never able to get them 100% clean. However, their main focus is to fix them up so people can use them again next year.