The Northern Nevada Celtic Celebration and others are co-sponsoring a free Ceilidh and Concert featuring headlining local favorites The Blarney Band and The Fire Scottish Band "Reno Brewery District” this Saturday, May 21.
There will be food trucks, Celtic organization tents, an Irish jewelry & clothing vendor and performers related to the festival in the shared parking lot of Black Rabbit Mead Company, Lead Dog Brewery and Nevada Sunset Winery, who are also co-sponsoring the event along with the Sons & Daughters of Erin Irish heritage club.
The event, located at 415 E Fourth St,. will open at noon with the food trucks, Celtic organization tents and local performers and the day will conclude with the headliners concert later in the evening.
The headliners, who both have performed in Northern Nevada numerous times and are local favorites, are The Fire Scottish Band and The Blarney Band. The Fire previously played at the Brewery Arts Celtic Series in Carson City and the Blarney Band were regulars at Ceol Irish Pub for years. The local performers will include the Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band.
The Celtic Celebration Board announced in March that due to unexpected expenses and lack of revenue to support those costs, the 2022 festival on the same May 21st date at Bartley Ranch Regional Park was cancelled. Since the organization was contractually obligated to compensate the bands, the board elected to offer a free concert as part of a dissolution plan for their non-profit organization by the end of this year.
The Celtic Celebration is presenting this event as a free concert to the community and as a way of thanking them for all of their support over the years.
(Celtic Celebration Northern Nevada)