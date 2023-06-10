The Reno City Council is donating $10,000 to The American Red Cross of Northern Nevada, and they say the money will go towards helping local victims of home fires.
In the announcement, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada said the funds from this donation will be used exclusively to help cover costs of short-term housing and other resources for those displaced by housefires.
Councilmember Jenny Brekhus brought the resolution to the City Council, and she says this donation is another step toward equitable delivery of public investment for every citizen of Reno.
In the past year, the Northern Nevada Red Cross Disaster Action Team has responded to more than 120 single-family house fires and more than 30 multi-family fires.
The Red Cross helps provide emergency services, including shelter, food, and financial help following a tragedy.
Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter says, "Financial donations like this one give us the resources we need to show up with compassion and with solutions to help a family recover. We can't do it alone, and we are grateful to the City Council for working with us to care for the people of Reno."