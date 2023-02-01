City leaders are set to discuss tonight whether the planned Glow Plaza in Downtown Reno should be able to expand advertisements to the casino next door.
As we've reported, Jacobs Entertainment is the company behind the Glow Plaza and now, they're specifically asking the City of Reno to add some of the land at The Sands to their site.
Code compliance seems to be the general issue at hand.
Particularly, they're looking at how regular business are allowed to advertise compared to casinos.
An attorney for Scenic Nevada, who is opposed to the idea of Jacobs Entertainment adding signs to The Sands, says "This is a trick. It's a gimmick to say a non casino property can advertise as if it was a casino, meaning unlimited signage to which fundamentally is unfair to the other businesses in town that have on premise sign laws that they have to comply with."
Scenic Nevada says they hope the Planning Commission upholds the current standards for businesses within the city.
KTVN reached out to Jacobs Entertainment for a statement regarding this story and they said they do not have a comment at this time.
The planning commission is set to meet at 6 p.m. tonight, February 1. Any new details will be found here.