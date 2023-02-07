City of Reno staff are recommending City Council to approve a negotiated settlement of $250,000 to Rebecca Gasca.
Gasca had sued former Reno Police Chief Jason Soto, the City of Reno and others for alleged civil rights violations and excessive force claims.
Gasca attended a protest in downtown Reno on May 30, 2020. Gasca was on scene as an alleged legal observer and was injured when police attempted to disperse the crowd by firing nonlethal crowd control rounds.
On May 27, 2022, Gasca filed a federal lawsuit against the City and Jason Soto alleging civil rights violations and physical injury.
On December 15, 2022, the parties reached a recommended settlement of $250,000 which is up for approval on February 8, 2023.
The key terms of the recommended settlement agreement are these:
- Gasca will receive $250,000 to compromise her claims against the City and Jason Soto in the federal lawsuit;
- The parties will execute a settlement agreement releasing all claims they may have against each other and providing for dismissal of the federal lawsuit with prejudice;
- The settlement agreement will contain a provision that no released party admits liability; and
- The City will work with Gasca's attorney to discuss potential changes to policies and procedures and/or police training regarding use of the type of nonlethal round used in the incident for crowd dispersion.
Council is set to meet on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.