Reno Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire near the Pinebluff Trail in Reno Friday evening.
Fire officials tell us the fire burned only about a tenth of an acre in the area just near the trail in Caughlin Ranch, but they were seeing 6 inch flames in the area when it broke out.
Crews knocked down the brush fire fairly fast, but Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran wants to warn residents of a trend they've seen in that location.
Chief Cochran says that teens and college students are likely celebrating this time of year, and Caughlin Ranch has shown to be an area where small brush fires can break out and create some serious damage.
He reminds parents that they can be charged if their child does cause an outside fire, and says that teens should be aware of their choices.
People who live in the area near Pinebluff Trail and Hunter Creek should also be aware of the trend and know that if you see smoke or flames, it's important to report it immediately.
You can report fires by calling 911.