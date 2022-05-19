The Reno Fire Department was around downtown Reno Thursday afternoon looking for a group reportedly floating lost in the Truckee River.
According to RFD on scene, a 911 call reported that one man was floating in the river near Sutro Street, but when crews got him out of the water, he claimed that four of his friends were still upstream.
RFD sent in crews in kayaks from Wingfield Park and Rock Park to search for the party around 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Officials tell us the five kayakers were rescued near the Sutro St. bridge and none were in severe distress. There were no injuries or loss of equipment, but the five individuals were using just one life jacket.
Five units with boats ran the river to make sure everyone was out of the water and confirmed that all had been located.
RFD says the Truckee is colder than most think right now, with it being mostly snowmelt. They want to remind the public that kayakers should have a plan that all have agreed on before adventuring and have helmets and life jackets for each individual.