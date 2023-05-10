We have a special birthday shoutout for a very important part of our community. Today is the 135th birthday of the Reno Fire Department. And as a way of celebrating, they have released their annual statistics report for 2022, giving an overview of all the hard work they constantly put in to keep our community safe. According to this report, 2022 was full of lots of determination and growth for our firefighters. In fact, for the second year in a row they have exceeded calls for service with last year being the busiest year on record for the Reno Fire Department.
Dave Cochran, Reno Fire Chief, says, "Once again set a record for the number of calls responded to just shy of 50,000 calls. That's a tremendous amount of calls for a department our size, but our firefighters, the men and women of this department, they are committed. They're dedicated to serving the community so we don't shy away from the hard work. We are ready for whatever the community, the city, the area throws at us."
The Reno Fire Department has responded to a total of 49,604 calls. Averaging to 135 calls per day. In addition to fire calls they have responded to numerous vehicle accidents, rescue calls, and hazardous material incidents. 2022 was also a busy year for wildfires in the western United States. The Reno Fire Department has sent more than 50 personnel and equipment to over 40 incidents across 12 states.
In the year ahead RFD looks forward to the graduation of their current recruit academy which they anticipate will get the department up to fully approved staffing, and new staff means new training. The training division completed two firefighter academies, one 19-week new recruit academy and RFD's newest 8-week lateral academy. Future plans are on their way to help grow the department's programs and improve their efficiency.
Cochran says, "I mentioned the Single-Role Medics, the Wild Land Division, our EMS Division. That's going to make us more efficient in delivering service and it's going to allow us to take better care of our personnel which are our most valuable resource."
The Reno Fire Department has ended their report by announcing that the Reno City Council has approved for a new downtown central fire station. The station is anticipated to open in 2027. For more information on their annual report, you can click here.