Firefighters may be used to working in the heat, but when they respond to calls in these extremely high temperatures, it can be really exhausting, especially when they need to wear up to seventy pounds worth of gear. So they're asking everyone to do their part and help prevent fires by being cautious with things that can spark one.
"The way that the public can help the Reno Fire Department out is one, safely dispose of cigarettes and other burning things. Make sure they're not tossed out the window. If we don't have to be out in the heat working for hours, that's better for us and ables us to work for other emergencies," says Brad Drum, battalion chief of Reno Fire Department.
Chief Drum says that it's important that people ensure there's no chains dragging on the ground when pulling trailers or boats. They could spark off the side of the road and start a fire.
He also asks that people be very cautious when barbequing and to make sure that you're using them in a safe, designated area with no weeds or exposures nearby.
We also need to pay close attention to the wind. Chief Drum tells us that we do not want to multiply the heat and fire danger with these winds. He talks about how quickly these heat waves can dry up vegetation and become major fuel for fires.
"We all know the cheat grass problems, but we've had that good heavy winter, heavy spring. Those green grasses are now turning purple and dying off, and so this hundred plus degree weekend is going to multiply that drying factor and it will be the slightest thing. A construction site can set off a fire in an instant, so being aware, having water and extinguishing tools nearby for all your outdoor activities." says Drum.
The Reno Fire Department asks that people be mindful of their surroundings and activities and to keep flammable materials in a designated area where they can't spread.