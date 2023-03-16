The Reno Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nga Dao.
Dao is a 70 year old Asian female, 4’8” and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Dao was last seen today, March 16, at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of E. Plumb Ln.
Dao was last seen wearing a green Army style jacket, black pants, black shoes, carrying a black purse.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. They can also contact secret witness by calling or texting at 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.