Reno Police Issue 57 Traffic Citations in Pedestrian Safety Operation

With the assistance of a grant provided by the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety, the Reno Police Department Traffic Division conducted a Pedestrian Safety Operation on May 13th, 2022.
Eight officers conducted this enforcement operation in areas where we have seen the highest concentration of pedestrian related traffic crashes. We focused our efforts on drivers and pedestrians that were violating those laws which make it unsafe for pedestrians.
During this operation, officers issued 57 traffic citations and gave four warnings.
Nevada state law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian bridges and obey all traffic-control signs and signals. If there is no sidewalk, pedestrians must walk on the left side of the street, facing traffic. For motorists, they must yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.
More information about the law and safe behaviors for both pedestrians and drivers is available on the Zero Fatalities website at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com/pedestrian.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this report.)