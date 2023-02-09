Reno Police, with help from SWAT teams, have taken into custody a man who was wanted out of California.
Lieutenant Carney with Reno Police tells us that around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, regional officers located the wanted person at Motel 6 on Wells Avenue and Ninth Street.
He says SWAT teams executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 where the subject was barricaded and at 9:30 p.m. took him into custody. Nobody was injured.
Shortly after, a vehicle that police say was related was seen nearby. Officers executed a traffic stop of the car at Sutro and Sixth Streets, but nobody was taken into custody. Lieutenant Carney says the occupants of the car were cooperative and released.
RPD does say this is an open investigation. Any further details will be posted here.