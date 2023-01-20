After almost seven years in the making, the Reno Public House officially celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting event.
Reno Public Market Partner, Rick Casazza, says, "Throughout those years we went through numerous remodels, re-tenanting, as most centers do throughout those years. This last one was the biggest one we've ever done. We're about fifty-eight million dollars in this remodel, we brought on partners for this project, and it's so gratifying for my brothers, sisters, and I."
The Reno Public Market holds a collection of eighteen different restaurants, bars, shops, art, culture, and entertainment. All of these which are local businesses. Officials say that they feel this newly finished project has pulled the center of Reno back to the center of Reno, and they are benefiting it for all.
Steve Schroeder, FIRETEN Hospitality General Manager, states, "This is a gathering place. This is where people now, that we presented to Reno, this is where you want to come to hang out, meet your friends, be with your family. We're the next greatest gathering place in Reno."
The Reno Public Market is located on E Plumb Lane in between Sprouts and IHOP. They are open from 7AM till 10PM all week long.