The Reno River Festival is moving a month up in 2023 and expanding to add another day to the festival.
RiverFest will be held from June 9 to 11.
“Moving to June means warmer weather so we can add an extra day, expand the hours of the festival, and give the community the opportunity to enjoy the water," said Jess Horning, co-owner and co-founder of Liquid Blue Events.
RiverFest features concerts in the park, food, local craft beer, award-winning hard seltzers, shopping, adrenaline-pumping thrill rides, the most unique bike ride in Northern Nevada, the largest cornhole event in the region, yoga in the park, plus new elements for 2023.
“One of the many reasons Reno is such an incredible and unique place to live is because of the river running right through downtown. That’s why we’re adding the Great Reno River Rally, which is a team run and rafting event. We are also designing a scavenger hunt as a fun way for festivalgoers to explore the beauty of Wingfield Park.”
Tickets are on sale now. A portion of the proceeds from all pre-purchased tickets will benefit a deserving, local non-profit.
Festival entry tickets are just $10 and are valid for all three days of the festival. Kids 17 and under and dogs are free!
More details at renoriverfestival.com.