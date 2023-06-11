The Reno Rodeo starts this week, and the City of Reno and the Reno Rodeo Association are modifying parking and the flow of traffic surrounding the Livestock Events Center.
The Reno Rodeo Association says they will be using a of a portion of Wells Avenue for additional controlled parking this year to improve traffic flow both in and out of the event.
They will also be providing free parking and a free shuttle to the rodeo grounds from the Grand Sierra Resort. The GSR parking and shuttle will be available daily from June 15-24 from 4:30 p.m. until midnight.
The Reno Rodeo traffic modifications and road closures include:
- Wells Avenue will be reduced to two lanes
- One-way, west/southbound traffic on Wells Avenue from Sutro Street to 9th Street near the Livestock Events Center
- Only left turns will be permitted into and out of the rodeo grounds from Wells Avenue
They say these changes will be set up Sunday, June 11 and will be removed on Sunday, June 25.