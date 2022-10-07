The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is hosting its Annual Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair tomorrow, October 8, 2022.
You can stop by any time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Gymnasium at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, 34 Reservation Road in Reno, NV.
Admission is free, but you must wear a mask and social distance.
There will also be free trick or treat bags.
There are unique, one of a kind gifts, jewelry, silverwork, beadwork, native house décor, baked goods with traditional foods, and more. Plus, Indian Tacos are being sold.