Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...River and urban flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and Nevada, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Mono County and Surprise Valley California. In Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of mainstem rivers, creeks, streams, urban areas, low water crossings, and locations with poor drainage. * Mainstem river flooding is most likely to occur on the East Fork of the Carson River, and the Susan and Pit Rivers in Lassen County. Creeks and streams draining large portions of their watershed under approximately 7,000 feet will also be prone to flooding. Out-of-bank flows could result in road closures, causing travel impacts. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - High snow levels along with prolonged heavy rainfall on recently saturated ground and snow pack. Storm total liquid accumulations of 4 to 7 inches along the Sierra crest, 3 to 5 inches in the Tahoe Basin, and 1.5 to 3.5 inches elsewhere in the Flood Watch, including the Reno/Carson/Minden area. - Visit CNRFC.noaa.gov and http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...Significant Storm Moving through Western Nevada New Year Weekend... A significant storm will impact western Nevada Friday through Sunday morning with gusty winds and rain. The weather pattern will remain active through the first week of 2023 with cold storms an potential for snow accumulations on valley floors. * Winds, which may be strong at times, will precede rainfall across the region Friday afternoon into Saturday. Localized gusts could exceed 60 mph and impact travel for high profile vehicles. * The heaviest rain will move through western Nevada early Saturday morning into Saturday evening. Be prepared for flood impacts near creeks, streams, ditches, urban areas, and poorly drained locations. Be cautious traveling about the region, especially at night when flood waters are more difficult to see. * Conditions will turn colder near the end of the storm Saturday night and Sunday morning. A period of snow is possible Saturday night as low as 5000 feet with a couple of inches of slushy accumulations on roads. Temperatures are forecast to fall to near or below freezing Sunday morning which could freeze wet roads and form areas of black ice.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * CHANGES...Moved up start time to 10 AM Friday. * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Periods of localized stronger gusts as high as 70 mph are possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&