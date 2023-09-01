It's going to be a busy weekend for the Reno-Tahoe International Airport, so people planning on flying these next few days, can expect big crowds and lots of traffic.
As the annual Burning Man event comes to an end and Labor Day weekend approaches, the Reno-Tahoe International Airport is preparing for a surge in passenger activity.
The airport expects significant travel volume during this period and encourages all passengers to plan accordingly.
"Monday coming up, Labor Day, is going to be pretty busy with 16,000-ish passengers coming through here and normally we would have eight to ten thousand," said Stacey Sunday, the airport's Director of Corporate Communications. "So, 16 is a pretty big number for us to handle."
While the airport is working diligently to ensure a smooth travel experience for all passengers during this time, travelers are asked to pay close attention to all the signage posted all over the area, to prepare for increased crowds, longer security lines, continued construction activities, and to arrive at least two hours earlier than your departure time.
"Definitely arrive two hours early, especially on Monday because burners coming back will have that fine dust on their baggage and if they're checking baggage, we're going to have to bag that luggage individually and so if you need to wait in line behind them, we want you to be here two hours early," Sunday said.
Sunday also recommends travelers take advantage of the airport's parking tool. It's available 24/7 and shows how many spots are available in various parking areas.