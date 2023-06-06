Renown Regional Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting event today announcing a new neonatal intensive care unit and pediatric intensive care unit.
Reno has experienced a 10% population growth over the past decade, and Renown Health says this is just one way the medical center is growing with the community.
Renown Health says these state-of-the-art facilities reflect their ongoing commitment to exceptional patient care close to home and innovative medical advancements while also increasing patient capacity.
Some of the new features of the NICU/PICU include:
- Increased NICU capacity from 39 to 49 bassinets.
- Increased PICU capacity from 11 to 16 private patient and family rooms.
- Bassinet pod system that offers additional space for family and loved ones.
- Interactive moments such as reading nooks, shadow puppet corners and large projected shapes in the elevator lobby.
- Staff spaces, both for individuals and groups.
- Upgraded technologies.