Now that Fall is approaching some people may be noticing their allergies are acting up due to all the pollen in the air.
A pollen count from the Allergy and Asthma Associates in Sparks shows that pollen is predominantly coming from weeds, pine, and grass. An allergist and asthma specialist told us that the most common allergies people are getting is inflammation in the nose and eyes.
"So you get red itchy eyes, you get runny nose, itchy nose, sneezing, congestion, it may lead to sinus infections," said Dr. Boris Lokshin.
According to their pollen count report, after collecting pollen over a 24-hour period from Tuesday to Wednesday, the total concentration reported :
- 27% pine
- 65% tumbleweed
- 7% sage brush and rabbit brush
This is all considered a moderate amount on pollen.
The air sample was collected at the border of urban Reno and Sparks.
Doctor Lokshin said that towards the end of the Summer is when tumbleweed increases, and then sagebrush soon after.
He told us that there are several options to help treat allergies.
"Over the counter medications, non-sedating antihistamines I would suggest," Lokshin said. "There are several available. Nasal antihistamines and nasal steroids are available too now over the counter ... I think [they] are quite effective."
If none of these treatments are enough then you should contact your doctor to find what works best for you.