The Nevada Gaming Control Board released figures from Super Bowl LVII, showing that $153.2 million was wagered in Nevada's 185 sports books on this year's Super Bowl.
Originally the gaming board said that sports books won $11,287,594 but then was then later revised to $5,455,375, resulting in a hold percentage of 3.6%.
"During a further analysis of unaudited Super Bowl wagering data submitted to the Board this year, it was discovered that win amounts had been incorrectly reported to the Board for the past two Super Bowls. The discrepancies resulted in win and win percentage information to be overstated. For accuracy to stakeholders, the Board determined to release revised unaudited figures for the past two years."