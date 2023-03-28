Washoe County deputies are continuing to investigate what's now being called a homicide after they found a body last week.

On Monday, the medical examiner identified the body as 18-year-old Hailey Nieto and said her death is a homicide.

Deputies say they found the body on the dirt extension of North Virginia Street between Red Rock Road and White Lake Parkway.

They're looking for anyone who may have been in the area between 5:00 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Secret Witness is offering a reward in the amount of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) wanted in connection with the homicide.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help expenses. Click below -