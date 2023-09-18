Crews will begin repairing the trail along the Carson River in Riverview Park starting Monday, September 18th through Thursday, September 21st.
The Parks, Recreations and Open Space Department are bringing in heavy construction equipment into the area.
Closures impact the entire park September 19th and 20th.
Partial closures on September 18th and 21st only impact the damaged portion of the River Trail.
During that time, crews are scheduled to repair damages caused by high Winter and Spring flows.
Normal access will resume Friday, September 22.