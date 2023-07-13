RNO airport is advising travelers to arrive early on Thursday as they expecting a lot of people between 5 a.m. - 7 a.m.

They advise to arrive two hours early before flights.

Passengers are also advised to call their specific airlines for the latest updates.

Through this Friday, I-580 north and south will be reduced to one one lane between Moana Lane and Mill Street, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Also, public parking rates changed earlier this month by about $2 per day.

You can see the new rates below -