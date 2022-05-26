One man is dead after a fatal rollover crash on I-80 east near west McCarran in Reno early Thursday morning.
The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m.
Nevada State Police say the unidentified driver was heading east when the car hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment throwing the driver from the car.
The crash remains under investigation.
#BREAKING Fatal rollover crash: IR-80 E/B at west McCarran on-ramp. Single vehicle (black GM pickup), single occupant confirmed deceased. On-ramp partially blocked for investigation. #DriveSafeNevada— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) May 26, 2022