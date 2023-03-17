Even though you might be feeling extra lucky today, it's best you don't test that luck during tonight's festivities. The Reno Police Department will be increasing patrols due to drinking and driving.
A lieutenant of the Reno Police Department says that drinking and driving continues to be one of Nevada's leading causes of fatalities.
Michael Browett, RPD Lieutenant, says, "So we're always out there, particularly tonight on St. Patrick's Day, we'll actually have six additional officers whose sole purpose is to be out there to detect and apprehend people driving under the influence via alcohol or drugs. So, you are definitely playing a risky game of roulette tonight if you're out and about, you know, drinking, there's a lot of extra manpower to catch you."
Lieutenant Browett says that it's best to plan ahead before leaving to celebrate.
You can plan for a designated driver, ride share, Uber, Lyft, bus stops, etc. There are options that can help you avoid risking yours and another person's life.
Browett, says, "The dangers that drinking and driving pose are completely avoidable, completely preventable, and we really want our community to think about that. We want people to have a good time, celebrate responsibly, but please don't drink and drive. It's just not worth it. It's not a matter of if you get caught, it's a matter of when."
There's nothing wrong with celebrating with friends and family, just as long as you do it responsibly. Happy Saint Patrick's Day.