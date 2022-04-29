Soon you'll be sitting waiting for the green light at the corner of Golden Valley Road and Beckwourth Drive in Reno.
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is planning to activate the new traffic signal at the intersection on Monday, May 2, at 10 a.m.
Reno City Councilmember Bonnie Weber will flip the switch to activate the new signal, along with Alice Smith Elementary School Principal Arch Ruth and students from Alice Smith Elementary School.
“I am thrilled to flip the switch on a new traffic signal near Alice Smith Elementary School in Ward Four,” said Reno City Councilmember Bonnie Weber. “This new signal will make it safer and easier for kids and their families to get to and from school. I appreciate the RTC’s dedication to improving traffic safety in our community.”
RTC says the intersection has seen an increase in traffic and warranted a new traffic signal to help improve safety and decrease the overall traffic congestion in the intersection. Construction on the new signal began in March.
This project represents a $1 million investment into the community and is funded with RTC Fuel Tax funds.
(The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County assisted with this report)