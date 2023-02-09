With the Super Bowl coming up this Sunday, people are getting those living rooms ready for the big watch party!
We talked to RC Willey about some deals they have for customers looking to upgrade for the Super Bowl, and some recommendations for those that want to host their watch party on a budget this year.
"Not only do we have good deals at RC Willey, we also have finance options, so you could get the TV you want without cutting into the budget too much. We have 12-months and 18-months no interest options for our customers,” says Chris Cordero, sales at RC Willey.
Their sales team also says if you're hosting a party a 77-inch TV is the perfect match to go along with a big comfy recliner for your guests.
If you're looking to stop in to upgrade your living room for the game this weekend, RC Willey says they will be including free popcorn machines and footballs with select purchases.