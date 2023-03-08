With another storm on the way, people out in the lower elevations are going to have to start preparing for possible flood warnings. Washoe County set out multiple sandbag locations for people to stop by and load up.
Reno resident Mathew Eliot Schmitt says, "So I own a business in South Reno and a few years ago we had a few problems with flooding in the parking lot which I'm not sure if it got fixed or not. So, we never had a problem with the business itself, but we're just preparing for it right now."
Schmitt says that his business is located at the base of Mount Rose highway, an area that is prone to a lot of flooding.
He says there's a dry creek there where there's a lot of run off when a storm passes through, causing his parking lot to overflow with water, so he's grateful that these sandbags are offered.
Schmitt says, "If they are concerned about flooding, get the sandbags, it's a nice thing that the city and the county offer for people."
Regardless of the freezing temperatures and flood warnings, Schmitt still loves the winter season, "I love winter, I love the snow. I'm a big skier so it's been good. I know a lot of people have been suffering in California with all the moisture and stuff, but we need it here."
If you live in an area that's prone to flooding, it's important to load up on sandbags as soon as possible in order to prevent possible water damage on your property. You can find all the sandbag locations by clicking in the story below.