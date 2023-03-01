Reno fire crews are back at a warehouse at 375 Cabela Drive today operating on a fire in an exterior hopper that initially occurred Wednesday afternoon around 4:20 p.m.
Reno Fire tells us that sawdust inside the hopper caught fire, and because sawdust is very combustible, firefighters cannot expose it to air without worry of explosion. Crews created a 500 foot perimeter in case of that.
Reno Fire crews are continuing to put foam on what's on top of the sawdust within the hopper in order to make sure another fire doesn't flare up.