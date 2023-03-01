Reno and Truckee Meadows firefighting responded to a warehouse at 375 Cabela Drive in Boomtown Wednesday afternoon at around 4:20 p.m.
Reno Fire tells us that sawdust inside the building caught fire, and because sawdust is very combustible, firefighters can't enter the building regularly without worry of possible explosion.
Crews created a 500 foot perimeter in case of that.
For hours they were spraying water on top of what is holding the sawdust so they could bring the temperature down.
Operations have ceased.