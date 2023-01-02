Due to inclement weather and travel concerns, some schools will be on a delay or closed Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
St. John's Children Center in Reno will be on a two hour delay.
Schools in Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday.
We would like to thank Douglas County residents for their patience during these winter storms. First responders—along with state, county, and local employees—are working around the clock to keep our community safe. We’re working to clear the roads of snow as quickly as possible.— Douglas County, NV (@CountyofDouglas) January 2, 2023
Any other closures announced by schools will be posted here.