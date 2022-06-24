The Sierra Arts Foundation, a nonprofit organization advocating for art and the artists who create it, will be hosting the second annual Sierra Arts Festival on June 25 and 26 to celebrate and showcase the work of artists in our region.
The Festival will take place in Wingfield Park, where attendees can peruse varying regional artists curated by Pacific Fine Arts Festivals while enjoying live music and sampling food and drink from participating vendors.
“The Sierra Arts Foundation is ecstatic to host another vibrant celebration of regional artists and their crafts,” said Tracey Oliver, executive director of Sierra Arts Foundation. “We are slowly but surely seeing more support extended to the art community but want the general public to remember their patronage of these artists is what keeps this region colorful and diverse.”
The Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day on the west side of Wingfield Park. Musicians will play with the Truckee River as their backdrop.
Performers for Saturday, June 25 include High Desert Harmony, Colin Ross, Brother Dan Palmer, and Kingwhistler. Performers for Sunday, June 26 include Van Vinikow, Eric Stangeland, Erika Paul and Blue Envy. Main Vein Coffee Company, the Ceol beer truck will be on site both days.
Kona Ice will be at the park on Saturday and Emmy’s Flower Truck and Carlos Huerta Tacos will be on site on Sunday only.
(The Sierra Arts Foundation and The Gattuso Coalition assisted with this story.)