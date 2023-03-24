For the last few years, Nevada has been ranked with one of the highest rates of sex trafficking out of all the other states in the country.
Senator Cortez Masto visited Awaken Reno earlier today. It's a nonprofit that focuses on helping victims of human trafficking. The senator says she went to learn more about the program and talk about how to better combat human trafficking in Nevada.
Melissa Holland, Co-Founder and CEO of Awaken Reno, says, "So our state is known for whatever happens here stays here, and we've just done an unfortunately incredible job promoting 'come to Nevada and purchase women for sex'. So as a result, you get loads of men that come here that basically makes this a sex tourism state."
Senator Cortez Masto visited Awaken Reno, where Co-Founder Melissa Holland gave her a tour of the non-profit and discussed further steps that could be taken to fight against human trafficking. One of those steps, avoiding revictimizing women. A legislation that just recently passed.
Holland, says, "Local law enforcement in 2021 stopped arresting the women who were being purchased in a sex trade. So it's not state law, but it's local policy. they no longer arrest the women. They focus on buyer stings, so they're mostly looking for men who are buying sex from minors, but they also find men who are buying sex from adults illegal as well. So they focus on the buyers, and they also focus on the traffickers, but they do not revictimize these women because they know these are potential victims. Every single one of them."
Another issue the senator is working on in legislation is targeting buyers and traffickers that are using the internet to their advantage: particularly, focusing on online trafficking and finding a way to shut it down.
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, says, "Anytime we attempt to exploit our youth, our adults through sexual exploitation, it should be illegal. That's ridiculous. And that's why for me this has been a fight that I carry with me to the United States senate."
Senator Cortez Masto says that education is one of their most important methods of finding a solution, in fact, it's a part of her legislation. "I also think what is important, this is another piece of my legislation, education is a key part of all this, educating the public about what's happening. Educating the public to understand and what to identify and help to be a part of the solution. I don't know of anybody that I've met in this state where once they are educated, they don't want to be a part of that solution."
