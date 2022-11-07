U.S. for Nevada, Senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto announced that Nevada has been awarded $21.2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help address rising home energy costs.
This funding, part of which comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the most recent government funding bill that both Senators helped pass, invests in Nevada through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
“At a time when Nevadans are experiencing rising costs, I’m proud to announce that more than $21 million is headed to our state to help address the costs of energy this winter,” said Senator Rosen. “This funding, which Senator Cortez Masto and I helped secure, will give families a little more breathing room by helping lower costs for them.”
“I’ve been working in the Senate to help lower costs for Nevada families,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m thrilled this funding I secured is coming to our state to support working Nevadans and help them pay their energy bills.”
LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps low-income households with their home energy bills by providing payment as well as energy crisis assistance. In 2020, more than 26,000 Nevada households were served by the LIHEAP program. Additionally, more than 80% of Nevada households that rely on LIHEAP have at least one vulnerable member who is either over 60 years of age, under the age of six, or disabled.
Last year, Rosen and Cortez Masto joined a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee supporting a robust increase in funding for LIHEAP in Fiscal Year 2022.